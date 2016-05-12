Lafargeholcim Q1 op profit lags poll, says 2016 targets on track

UPDATE 1-Lindt sales rise, sees profit boost from lower tax rate
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted its share of a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
ZURICH May 12 LafargeHolcim's first-quarter operating profit fell more than analysts expected as earnings continue to lag following a merger in 2015 that created the world's biggest cement maker.
Adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slipped 21.5 percent to 824 million Swiss francs ($848.61 million), the company said on Thursday, compared to the average analyst estimate of 935 million francs in a Reuters poll.
Sales dropped 5.5 percent to 6.1 billion francs, the company said, also lagging forecasts.
The Swiss-French company said its 2016 targets were on track and that it expects adjusted operating EBITDA to grow at least at a high single-digit rate.
($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Says Hozan Investment Co Ltd acquires 99.73 percent outstanding common shares of Zurich Insurance (Taiwan) Ltd
ZURICH, Jan 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8,361 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer