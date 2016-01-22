Russia's Sberbank gets LafargeHolcim stake in repo deal with Russian shareholder

MOSCOW Jan 22 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank said on Friday it had obtained a 6.12 percent stake in Swiss-French cement giant LafargeHolcim from its Russian shareholder Eurocement Holding AG through a repo deal.
Sberbank CIB, an investment banking arm of Sberbank, said in a statement it had organised financing for Eurocement Holding AG as part of a repo deal worth 37,172,910 shares in LafargeHolcim Ltd on Jan. 21.
Eurocement confirmed the deal but declined to elaborate.
LafargeHolcim spokesman also declined to comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
