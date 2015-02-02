Books covered for CRH placement to fund Lafarge, Holcim asset buy - source

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
LONDON Feb 2 Books are covered for an accelerated bookbuild by CRH to help fund the Irish building supply group's acquisition of assets from cement firms Holcim and Lafarge, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
CRH said that it was selling around 9.99 percent of its current issued share capital, or 74,039,915 shares, to help fund the 6.5 billion-euro ($7.36 billion) purchase.
The share sale is being led by UBS. JPMorgan , Merrill Lynch and J&E Davy are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Anjuli Davies)
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.