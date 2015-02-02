版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 17:32 BJT

Books covered for CRH placement to fund Lafarge, Holcim asset buy - source

LONDON Feb 2 Books are covered for an accelerated bookbuild by CRH to help fund the Irish building supply group's acquisition of assets from cement firms Holcim and Lafarge, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

CRH said that it was selling around 9.99 percent of its current issued share capital, or 74,039,915 shares, to help fund the 6.5 billion-euro ($7.36 billion) purchase.

The share sale is being led by UBS. JPMorgan , Merrill Lynch and J&E Davy are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Anjuli Davies)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐