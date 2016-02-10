LafargeHolcim's South African workers to strike over pay - union

Zurich Insurance says to cut 240 jobs in Britain
LONDON, Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 About 2,000 workers at LafargeHolcim's South African unit will on Thursday launch an open-ended strike over pay, a labour union said on Wednesday.
"The industrial strike would encompass the entire workforce and it will be a total withdrawal of labour by our members working at LafargeHolcim," the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said in statement.
LafargeHolcim spokeswoman Unathi Batyashe-Fillis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The NUM is demanding a pay increase of 13 percent, more than two times the official inflation rate.
Wage settlements in South Africa, which have averaged about double the inflation rate in recent years, drive up the cost of labour in an economy that has hardly grown since emerging out recession in 2009. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The New York Stock Exchange has waived the first partial year of annual listing fees for companies that transfer their stock to the Big Board from another exchange, a move that could help it poach more companies from rival Nasdaq.
PARIS, Jan 19 French prosecutors opened an investigation into cement group Lafarge's activities in Syria in October of last year on suspicion that it infringed custom rules, a judicial source said on Thursday.