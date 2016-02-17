LafargeHolcim says South African union accepts pay offer

JOHANNESBURG Feb 17 LafargeHolcim said on Wednesday a South African union representing about 800 striking workers has accepted an 8 percent pay increase, raising the prospects of ending a week-long walkout.

The National Union of Mineworkers, which initially demanded an 13 percent pay rise, has taken the latest offer to its members, Lafarge said in a statement.

Operations at the cement maker's plants have not been affected since the strike started a week ago. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)