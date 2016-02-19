South African union denies reaching wage deal with LafargeHolcim

JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 A union representing about 800 workers on strike at LafargeHolcim's South African unit on Friday denied it had reached a wage deal with the cement maker.

LafargeHolcim said on Wednesday the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) had accepted an 8 percent wage increase, raising the prospect of an end to the week-long walkout.

"The NUM strongly denies the monstrous lies conveyed to the mainstream media by cement and building materials producer LafargeHolcim South Africa that the NUM has accepted the company's 8 percent salary increase," the union said in a statement.

LafargeHolcim spokeswoman Unathi Batyashe-Fillis maintained the union had accepted the wage offer last week and that other issues such as housing grants and allowances for taking on temporary positions were still being discussed.

The NUM said pay talks were continuing and no agreement had been reached. The week-long strike by workers had not ended, the union added.

The union is demanding a pay increase of 13 percent.

LafargeHolcim employs 2,200 workers at 93 sites in South Africa, according to the its website. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Mark Potter)