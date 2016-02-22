UPDATE 1-South Africa's NUM union signs wage deal with LafargeHolcim

* Agree 8 pct pay increases (Adds background)

JOHANNESBURG Feb 22 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and local unit of cement maker LafargeHolcim reached a deal over salary increases on Monday, ending a strike that had just entered its second week.

About 800 workers affiliated to the NUM embarked on a protected strike on Feb.11, demanding a 13 percent pay rise and a 50,000 rand ($3.28) housing grant.

Lafarge has said that operations at the cement maker's plants have not been affected since the strike started.

The union said it signed a one-year wage agreement which included 8 percent pay rise and other benefits such as raises on housing grants and allowances for taking on temporary positions.

The NUM National Spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu in a statement the members had given a go-ahead to sign the deal.

The agreement comes after the NUM rebutted statements that it had accepted a 8 percent wage increase last Friday, with LafargeHolcim maintaining that the union had agreed on the wage offer.

LafargeHolcim employs 2,200 workers at 93 sites in South Africa, according to the its website.

($1 = 15.2666 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)