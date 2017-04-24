LafargeHolcim CEO to depart in wake of Syria controversy

ZURICH, April 24 LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen will leave the company in July, the world's largest cement maker said on Monday, in the wake of a report into allegations the company paid armed groups in Syria to keep a plant open.

"While I was absolutely not involved in, nor even aware of, any wrongdoing I believe my departure will contribute to bringing back serenity to a company that has been exposed for months on this case," said Olsen in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)