LafargeHolcim CEO to depart in wake of Syria controversy

BRIEF-Aevis Victoria tenders shares into Biotelemetry's revised takeover offer for Lifewatch
* TENDERS SHARES INTO BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED TAKEOVER OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH LTD
ZURICH, April 24 LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen will leave the company in July, the world's largest cement maker said on Monday, in the wake of a report into allegations the company paid armed groups in Syria to keep a plant open.
"While I was absolutely not involved in, nor even aware of, any wrongdoing I believe my departure will contribute to bringing back serenity to a company that has been exposed for months on this case," said Olsen in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* TENDERS SHARES INTO BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED TAKEOVER OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH LTD
* WILL DELIVER A TOTAL OF FIVE SORTER SYSTEMS TO A LEADING EXPRESS AND PARCEL DELIVERY SERVICE IN NORTH AMERICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.