版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 13:13 BJT

LafargeHolcim CEO to depart in wake of Syria controversy

ZURICH, April 24 LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen will leave the company in July, the world's largest cement maker said on Monday, in the wake of a report into allegations the company paid armed groups in Syria to keep a plant open.

"While I was absolutely not involved in, nor even aware of, any wrongdoing I believe my departure will contribute to bringing back serenity to a company that has been exposed for months on this case," said Olsen in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐