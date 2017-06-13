France starts judicial inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syrian activities - source

PARIS, June 13 France has launched a judicial
inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction
group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, with the
probe looking into the "financing of terrorist enterprise" and
endangering lives.
The source said one judge dealing with anti-terrorism
matters and two financial judges were handling the matter.
A spokeswoman for the company said LafargeHolcim had
no immediate comment on the subject.
In April, LafargeHolcim said its chief executive Eric Olsen
was leaving after the company admitted it had paid armed groups
to keep a factory operating in war-ravaged Syria.
An independent internal inquiry found protection payments
made to intermediaries to keep open the Jalabiya plant in
northern Syria were not in line with its policies.
