LafargeHolcim to increase shareholder payout, cuts earnings goal

ZURICH Nov 18 Building materials giant
LafargeHolcim cut its mid-term profit outlook on Friday
but sweetened the pill by saying it planned an improved payout
for shareholders as well as 1 billion Swiss francs ($991
million) worth of share buybacks.
The world's biggest cement maker -- created by a merger
between France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim last year --
said it expected operating earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation to reach 7 billion Swiss francs by
2018, down from the previous goal of "at least" 8 billion
francs.
The downgrade was due to a reduced size of the company,
which has been pulling out of some countries, as well as
currency effects.
($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)