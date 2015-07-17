LafargeHolcim says buys Lafarge Tarmac stake ahead of disposal

ZURICH, July 17 LafargeHolcim said on
Friday it had bought out a 50 percent stake in Lafarge Tarmac
held by Anglo American so it can sell the U.K. building
materials company to CRH to meet regulatory
requirements.
The world's largest cement maker, formed from the merger of
Lafarge and Holcim this year, said it paid 992 million pounds
($1.55 billion) to buy the half of Lafarge Tarmac it does not
already own.
"This step is required to allow for the full divestment of
Lafarge Tarmac, with the exception of the Cauldon and Cookstown
plants and certain non-operational properties to CRH as part of
the divestment of several assets in Europe, Canada, Brazil and
the Philippines," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6392 pounds)
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; writing by Katharina Bart; editing
by David Clarke)