版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 20日 星期五 20:02 BJT

Russia's Galchev declines comment on terms of Holcim/Lafarge merger

MOSCOW, March 20 Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns shares in Switzerland's Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG, declined to comment on Friday on the new terms of the firm's merger with France's Lafarge.

Asked whether he supported the new terms, an aide to Galchev said: "No comment."

Holcim and Lafarge have agreed new terms for their plan to create the world's biggest cement company, giving unhappy shareholders in the Swiss firm a better deal.

While the merger is back on track after a rocky few weeks, the two firms have yet to agree who will run the combined entity with annual sales of more than 30 billion euros. Galchev owns 10.8 percent of Holcim via Eurocement. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐