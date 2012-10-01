Lagardere asks EADS to rethink BAE merger plan

PARIS Oct 1 Key French EADS shareholder Lagardere said on Monday the conditions attached to a planned merger of the European aerospace group with Britain's BAE Systems were unsatisfactory and called on management to reexamine the project.

"Despite the industrial and strategic potential attributed to it, this plan has not yet demonstrated that it was creating value for EADS," Lagardere said in a statement.

"Lagardere considers that the merger conditions between EADS and BAE are currently unsatisfactory."

Lagardere called on EADS management to better take into account the interests of the group's French shareholders.