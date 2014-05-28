UPDATE 1-Lagardere targets growth, downplays Amazon row

* Expects 3 pct annual revenue growth by 2018
* Targets "aggressive" but "not unattainable" - analysts
* Publishing arm seeking quick end to Amazon dispute
(Adds background, analyst comment, Amazon)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, May 28 French media group Lagardere
has targeted organic annual revenue growth of more
than 3 percent through to 2018, helped by new markets and online
sales, and said a dispute with online retailer Amazon
would not affect 2014 sales.
The family-founded company with 10 percent shareholder
Arnaud Lagardere at the helm has recently sold off several
low-growth businesses as it seeks to address zero or negative
organic growth over the past five quarters.
Analysts at brokerage Gilbert Dupont described the targets
as "aggressive" but "not unattainable".
Lagardere also expects to achieve average growth in
recurring earnings before interest and tax of about 5 percent a
year through to 2018, the company said at Wednesday's investor
briefing on its post-divestment strategy.
"The Lagardere group is entering a phase in which it will
target faster growth, mainly through an organic growth and
innovation strategy, especially in the digital sector," it said
in a statement, adding that "targeted acquisitions" are a
possibility.
Late on Tuesday, Amazon said it was preparing for a long
battle with Lagardere's publishing arm, Hachette Book Group,
over a contract dispute in which it has curtailed sales of some
of the publisher's books.
"Though we remain hopeful and are working hard to come to a
resolution as soon as possible, we are not optimistic that this
will be resolved soon," Amazon said in a statement posted
online.
By contrast, Hachette's chief Arnaud Nourry said he hopes
for an early end to the dispute, details of which have not been
revealed, adding that it should not affect online sales this
year.
"All our energy is dedicated to finding a solution with
Amazon, as with any other retailer," he said at the investor
presentation. "I hope it will be off in a few weeks."
Amazon has been buying fewer print books from Hachette and
last week removed an option to pre-order Hachette titles due to
be be published in the future.
Lagardere shares were little changed on Wednesday, up 0.25
percent to 26.31 euros at 1110 GMT.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and James Regan; Writing by
Andrew Callus; Editing by David Goodman)