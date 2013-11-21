CORRECTED-Laird names former Logica CEO Read as chairman-elect

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Laird supplied antennae, not
anti-heat devices, for the London Underground)
Nov 21 Electronic-components maker Laird Plc
said it had appointed Martin Read, former CEO of Logica,
as chairman-elect of the group.
Laird, which supplied antennae for the wireless system of
Virgin Media Inc installed in the London Underground
for the 2012 London Olympics, said Read will replace Nigel Keen,
who is retiring, at the next AGM on May 2, 2014.
Read was chief executive of IT services company Logica from
1993 to 2007 and is a non-executive director of Lloyds of London
. Logica was acquired by Canadian rival CGI Group
last year.
Laird is a supplier of components for companies such as
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
