Laird revenue slips as demand from "largest customer" drops 17 pct

May 3 Electronic-components maker Laird Plc said revenue from its largest customer -- widely believed to be Apple Inc -- fell 17 percent in the first quarter, contributing to a 2 percent fall in overall revenue.

However the company, which makes electromagnetic shielding and heat control components for wireless devices, said its expectations for full-year revenue remained unchanged.

Revenue fell to 119 million pounds ($184.59 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from 122 million pounds a year earlier, the company said in an interim management statement on Friday.

Softness in B2B markets also hurt revenue, the company said.
