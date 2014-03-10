版本:
La Jolla Pharma's drug improves kidney function in mid-stage study

March 10 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co said its experimental drug to treat chronic kidney disease met the main goal of improving kidney function in a mid-stage study.

The company said a lower dose of the drug, codenamed GCS-100, showed an increase in the rate of blood filtering through the kidneys, compared with a placebo.
