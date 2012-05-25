Ontario forest fire halts Lake Shore Gold mine

TORONTO May 25 Lake Shore Gold Corp
has halted operations at its Timmins West mine in northern
Ontario, making the miner the latest to stop or curtail work
because a spate of forest fires in the region.
Toronto-based Lake Shore said in a statement late on
Thursday that smoke from a forest fire about 15 kilometres (9.3
miles) southwest of the gold mine forced its hand. The mine is
located west of the city of Timmins, which is roughly 700 km
north of Toronto.
The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources said the fire has
forced the evacuation of about 120 people from the area. There
are now 45 fires active in the province, 43 of these are in the
northeast region.
Lake Shore said the fire has not affected milling and mining
operations at its Bell Creek site on the east side of Timmins.
Operations in the gold mining hubs of Timmins and Kirkland
Lake have been hurt by the fires, caused by dry weather and
strong winds over the last week.
Earlier this week, fires near Kirkland Lake, 600 km north of
Toronto, caused power outages and disrupted operations at mines
owned by Kirkland Lake Gold Inc and AuRico Gold Inc
. The fires damaged electricity lines used to power
mining and milling operations at the sites.
Lake Shore sees no impact on processing right now, saying it
has large stockpiles of ore available at both its Bell Creek
mill and Timmins West mine.
"In terms of production, with the large stockpile we have at
the mill we expect there to be no impact on our processing
activities. Our production guidance for the second quarter and
full year 2012 remain unchanged," Chief Executive Tony Makuch
said in a statement.