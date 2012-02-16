UPDATE 1-Lake Shore outlines new resource estimate at Timmins

* New resource combines Thunder Creek, Timmins deposits

* Reserve update due before quarter end

* Company eyes 150,000 ounces/year from Timmins West mine

TORONTO, Feb 15 Lake Shore Gold on Wednesday released a new resource estimate for its Timmins West project in Canada, a key step in building a more reliable mine plan to support a capacity increase at its nearby mill.

The Toronto-based gold miner, which was hit hard by production cuts last year, spent some eight months redrilling the deposits that make up its Timmins West project.

The new estimate, to be followed with a reserve update later this quarter, combines the Thunder Creek and Timmins deposits into a single 1.9 million ounce indicated and inferred resource.

The move comes as Lake Shore is expanding its Bell Creek mill, located in Northern Ontario.

"Our vision is now, with the Timmins West area, we think we've got a mine plan to support well over 10 years of mining and that will produce in excess of 150,000 ounces a year," said chief executive Tony Makuch.

He added that he expects per ounce cash costs in the mid to low $600 range.

Lake Shore produced 86,565 ounces of gold in 2011.

The company owns the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines in the Timmins region north of Toronto. Lake Shore is in the process of expanding its Bell Creek mill to boost capacity by 50 percent, with the project on track to be completed in late 2012.