UPDATE 1-Lake Shore says employee killed in accident at Ontario mine

April 2 Canada's Lake Shore Gold Corp
said an accident at its Timmins West mine in Ontario resulted in
the death of one of its employees.
The gold miner said the victim was part of a crew working in
the underground of the mine, adding that the full details of the
accident are not known at this time.
The accident is under investigation by the Ministry of
Labour, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Health and Safety
Committee, along with company's management, Lake Shore said in a
statement.
The company owns the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines in
the Timmins region north of Toronto. Lake Shore is in the
process of expanding its Bell Creek mill to boost capacity by 50
percent, with the project on track to be completed in late 2012.
In February, the company released a new resource estimate
for its Timmins West project.
Lake Shore shares closed at C$1.16 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.