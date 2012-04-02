UPDATE 1-Lake Shore says employee killed in accident at Ontario mine

April 2 Canada's Lake Shore Gold Corp said an accident at its Timmins West mine in Ontario resulted in the death of one of its employees.

The gold miner said the victim was part of a crew working in the underground of the mine, adding that the full details of the accident are not known at this time.

The accident is under investigation by the Ministry of Labour, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Health and Safety Committee, along with company's management, Lake Shore said in a statement.

The company owns the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines in the Timmins region north of Toronto. Lake Shore is in the process of expanding its Bell Creek mill to boost capacity by 50 percent, with the project on track to be completed in late 2012.

In February, the company released a new resource estimate for its Timmins West project.

Lake Shore shares closed at C$1.16 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.