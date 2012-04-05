UPDATE 1-Lake Shore Gold resumes operations at Ontario mine

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
April 5 Canada's Lake Shore Gold Corp said it has resumed operations at its Timmins West Mine in Ontario, and reported a fall in its quarterly production.
Earlier this week, production at Timmins West, one of its two producing mines, was halted after the death of a worker in an accident.
For the first quarter, Lake Shore sold 18,400 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,690 per ounce, compared with 34,000 ounces at an average price of $1,387 per ounce, a year ago.
The company produced 16,680 ounces of gold for the quarter, down from 22,300 ounces, a year ago.
For this year, the company reiterated its production guidance of 85,000-100,000 ounces of gold poured from the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines.
Lake Shore also expects cash operating costs for the year to be $825 to $875 per ounce.
Shares of the company closed at 97 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)