UPDATE 1-Lakeside Steel's new plant to start ops before schedule

Sept 19 Steel pipe and tubing company Lakeside Steel Inc said construction of its $7.5 million tube facility in Alabama was about four months ahead of schedule.

The facility in the city of Thomasville will be ready for production in February 2012, earlier than its original completion date of June 20.

"This will accelerate Lakeside's time to market and return on capital for this facility ... the early start up will enable Lakeside to offer its customers a broader range of higher value added tubular products," Chief Operating Officer Ron Bedard said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at 32 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)