BUY OR SELL-At a crossroads: digital boards to drive Lamar?

* Digital boards show most growth at Lamar - analysts
* Digital boards can bring in 6-8 times the revenue of
static boards
* Weak local ad markets, competition hurting Lamar more than
others
* Lamar has weak Val-Mo score of 10 - StarMine data
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Supantha Mukherjee
BANGALORE, Aug 30 Lamar Advertising Co
is looking for growth from digital billboards, with the risk
this may eat into revenue from its mainstay static billboards
that tower above U.S. expressways.
National advertising has pretty much recovered from the
downturn, but local ad campaigns -- typically restaurants,
hospitals, retailers and services, which account for two-thirds
of Lamar's revenue -- remain subdued as businesses trim
spending.
In its latest reported quarter, Lamar missed revenue
estimates and warned of weak sales ahead, while bigger rival
Clear Channel Outdoor fared better as it has more
exposure to healthier international markets.
At Lamar, the digital ad business was the only division to
show double-digit growth in the quarter, and analysts expect
that trend to continue.
Lamar shares have more than halved in 6 months.
TOO LOCAL
Investors worry that Lamar relies too much on struggling
local advertising markets. Just a fifth of its sales are
national.
"The overall ad market is like a tale of two cities," said
Piper Jaffray analyst James Marsh. "The (local ad market) growth
rate looks very anaemic."
Lamar posted second-quarter sales growth of 2.4 percent,
while the Outdoor Advertising Association of America said total
out-of-home advertising revenue -- a near $7 billion market that
strips out TV, radio, print and online advertising -- rose 4.5
percent.
Lamar operates bulletins and posters -- among the tens of
thousands of huge, standing structures that have become a
familiar part of the U.S. landscape -- across 44 states, Canada
and Puerto Rico.
The weak out-of-home market also faces more competition from
radio and TV stations and newspapers, all fighting for whatever
local dollars are left.
"During the last ad slowdown, Lamar very aggressively cut
costs. All those cuts are going to be extremely difficult to
replicate going forward," said Piper Jaffray's Marsh.
Los Angeles-based Lamar -- founded over a century ago after
the toss of a coin split the small poster company from the
Pensacola Opera House -- has a value-momentum (Val-Mo) score of
10, on a rising 1-100 scale. Clear Channel has a Val-Mo score --
an aggregation of valuation trends and analysts' thinking on a
stock -- of 27, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
DIGITAL DRIVE
While glitzy, LED-lit digital billboards have been blamed
for distracting motorists, companies like Lamar need to sell
more of these to drive future growth.
Lamar's digital business rose 15 percent in the first half
of the year, and now brings in 13 percent of revenue.
"Digital is the best part of their business," said Tracy
Young at Evercore. "The revenue they can get from a digital
board is 6-8 times that of a static board.
Analysts acknowledge the trend to digital advertising,
though they warn of cannibalising static board revenue, and note
some local markets may struggle to support expensive digital
billboards, which price at upwards of $250,000.
"Digital display is just much more attractive," said CRT
Capital Group analyst Lance Vitanza.
"You can advertise to different customers with the same
display. For example, when people are coming home at the end of
the day, you can show an advertisement for the evening news
program. In the morning, when people are going to work, you can
show an advertisement for the local coffee shop.
"There's flexibility and the ability to more accurately
pinpoint the market you're trying to penetrate," he said.
As of end-July, Lamar has more than 1,300 digital big
boards, and expects to add 120 more this year.
"In the near-term, digital can make a difference in terms of
top-line growth," said James Dix, analyst at Wedbush Securities.
However, Clear Channel and CBS Outdoor, part of CBS Corp
, are also aggressively rolling out digital billboards.
Whoever is fastest to capitalize on the digital opportunity
will be the winner, analysts say.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in
Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)