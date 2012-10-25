版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Moody's revises Lamar Media outlook to stable

Oct 25 Lamar Media Corp: * Moody's assigns Lamar media's new note a b1 rating; outlook changed to stable

