UPDATE 1-Lamar Advertising Q2 profit beats Street

Aug 4 Billboard operator Lamar Advertising Co posted second-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by an improvement in the advertising market.

For April-June, Lamar's net income was $11.4 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with a loss of $8.9 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Lamar, which competes with CBS Outdoor -- a unit of CBS Corp -- and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc , said revenue rose 2.4 percent to $293.3 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 8 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $254.7 million.

Lamar, which also operates logo signs and transit advertising displays, projected third-quarter revenue to rise 2 percent to about $293 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $299.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $24.90 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)