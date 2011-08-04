UPDATE 2-Lamar outlook disappoints as billboards lose lure

* Sees Q3 rev $293 mln vs est $299.9 mln

* Q2 rev $293.3 mln vs est $295.9 mln

* Q2 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.08

* Shares fall as much as 21 pct (Adds details on Q3 rev outlook, analyst comments, updates share movement)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

Aug 4 Lamar Advertising Co forecast weak third-quarter sales, as more advertising dollars flow to digital displays rather than the company's traditional billboards, sending its shares to their lowest in two years.

Lamar's billboards, which contribute about 87 percent of sales, have been slowly losing their charm to glitzy LED-lit displays that offer advertisers more customized ad delivery options.

Rivals CBS Outdoor -- a unit of CBS Corp -- and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc have been aggressively rolling out digital billboards as they look to gain marketshare.

Lamar's nascent digital business grew at a rapid 15 percent in the second quarter to 13 percent of its revenue, while the traditional business was nearly flat.

"This shows that digital may be cannibalising the traditional billboard opportunity, and/or that customers are simply more interested in the digital," said Benchmark analyst Frederick Moran.

"Even if Lamar has wild success in digital media, it may not be enough to drive the company's growth rate, given the secular and cyclical pressure on its traditional business," said Moran, who downgraded his rating on the stock to "hold".

Lamar forecast third-quarter sales of $293 million, well below analysts' estimate for quarterly sales of $299.92 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The 110-year-old company, which gets about 80 percent of its revenue from the U.S. market, is highly sensitive to any softening in demand for advertising by restaurants, hospitals, retail and services.

On the other hand, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has been beefing up its international segment, a move that helped it post better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

For the April-June quarter, Lamar's net income was $11.4 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with a loss of $8.9 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $293.3 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 8 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $254.7 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $299.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down 12 percent at $21.92 in afternoon trade on Thursday on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $19.60 earlier in the day. (Reporting Saqib Iqbal Ahmed by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)