UPDATE 1-Lamar Advertising 4th-qtr beats estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.07 vs est $0.01
* Q4 revenue $288.2 vs est $284.2 mln
* Sees Q1 rev $264 mln vs est $262.1 mln
Feb 22 Lamar Advertising Co
posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, and the
billboard operator forecast first-quarter revenue above
analysts' estimates.
The company sees first-quarter r evenue of about
$264 million , above analysts' estimates of $262.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $6.4 million, or
7 cents per share, from a loss of $7.1 million, or 8 cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $288.2 million from $275.7
million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 1
cent per share on revenue of $284.1 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which also operates logo signs and
transit advertising displays, closed at $31.49 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.