UPDATE 1-Lamar Advertising 4th-qtr beats estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.07 vs est $0.01

* Q4 revenue $288.2 vs est $284.2 mln

* Sees Q1 rev $264 mln vs est $262.1 mln

Feb 22 Lamar Advertising Co posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, and the billboard operator forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates.

For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $6.4 million, or 7 cents per share, from a loss of $7.1 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $288.2 million from $275.7 million a year ago.

Shares of the company, which also operates logo signs and transit advertising displays, closed at $31.49 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.