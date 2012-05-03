版本:
Lamar Advertising posts wider loss on debt repayment

May 3 Billboard operator Lamar Advertising Co posted a wider quarterly loss on the early repayment of some notes that were due in 2015.

Net loss applicable to the common stock widened to $22.9 million, or 25 cents per share, from $13.3 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Net revenue for the company, which also operates logo signs and transit advertising displays, rose 4.3 percent to $266.2 million.

