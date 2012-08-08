Lamar Advertising revenue beats estimates

Aug 8 Lamar Advertising Co posted
better-than-expected quarterly revenue, but the billboard
operator forecast third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates.
The 110-year-old company, which gets about 80 percent of its
revenue from the U.S. market, f orecast third-quarter revenue of
between $303 million and $306 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $307.1
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lamar, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings
Inc and CBS Corp-held CBS Outdoor, operates in
44 U.S. states as well as Canada and Puerto Rico.
Net income rose to $13.9 million, or 15 cents per share in
the second quarter, from $11.4 million, or 12 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue increased 3.9 percent to $304.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents per
share on revenue of $304 million.