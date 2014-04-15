BRIEF-Lamprell wins $390 mln contract from Ensco International

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 15 Lamprell Plc
* Contract award
* New contract award from Ensco Intercontinental GMBH, a subsidiary of Ensco Plc
* Contract is valued at approximately us$ 390 million (excluding options)
* Delivery of first rig to Ensco scheduled to take place in Q2 2016 with second rig being delivered in Q3 2016
* Under contract terms, Ensco also has options for Lamprell to build two further jackup rigs of same design and these options are exercisable within a period of six months from effective date of contract
* Will fabricate both jackup rigs in its Hamriyah Yard, located in United Arab Emirates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015