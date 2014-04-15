版本:
BRIEF-Lamprell wins $390 mln contract from Ensco International

April 15 Lamprell Plc

* Contract award

* New contract award from Ensco Intercontinental GMBH, a subsidiary of Ensco Plc

* Contract is valued at approximately us$ 390 million (excluding options)

* Delivery of first rig to Ensco scheduled to take place in Q2 2016 with second rig being delivered in Q3 2016

* Under contract terms, Ensco also has options for Lamprell to build two further jackup rigs of same design and these options are exercisable within a period of six months from effective date of contract

* Will fabricate both jackup rigs in its Hamriyah Yard, located in United Arab Emirates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
