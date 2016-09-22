Rig builder Lamprell sees 2016 revenue below market expectations

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Oil-rig builder Lamprell Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly below analysts' estimates, hurt by the deduction of $25 million from the final payment made by Ensco Plc due to late delivery of a rig.
The company said it expected revenue for 2017 in the range of $400 million to $500 million.
The company, which runs three rig building yards in the UAE, said revenue rose 28.4 percent to $451.3 million for the six months ended June 30. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar and Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.