版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 06:50 BJT

CORRECTED-Lam Research's quarterly results miss Street on high costs

(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that the company reported fourth-quarter results, not second quarter)

July 25 Lam Research's quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates as the chip manufacturing equipment maker was hurt by higher operating costs.

Net income fell to $18.1 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $125.9 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents per share.

Revenue fell marginally to $741.8 million.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 64 cents per share, on revenue of $804.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating expenses rose 35 percent to $265.5 million.

Shares of the company, which closed at $34.24 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq, were down about 4 percent at $32.90 in after market trade. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐