版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 29日 星期六 06:08 BJT

Chile LAN, TAM defining merged airline structure

 SANTIAGO, Oct 28 Chilean airline LAN
LAN.SN(LFL.N) and Brazil's TAM SA TAMM4.SA said on Friday
they had started to define the corporate structure of the group
they will merge to create one of the world's largest airlines.
 The airlines said in a joint statement that the two
companies would keep their current corporate structures after
the merger to create the LATAM Group, a deal they expect to be
complete by the end of the first quarter of next year.
 The multibillion-dollar deal still needs approval from
Brazilian antitrust council Cade.
 (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐