Chile LAN, TAM defining merged airline structure

SANTIAGO, Oct 28 Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN( LFL.N ) and Brazil's TAM SA TAMM4.SA said on Friday they had started to define the corporate structure of the group they will merge to create one of the world's largest airlines.

The airlines said in a joint statement that the two companies would keep their current corporate structures after the merger to create the LATAM Group, a deal they expect to be complete by the end of the first quarter of next year.

The multibillion-dollar deal still needs approval from Brazilian antitrust council Cade. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)