Chile LAN shares sink after appeals to top court

SANTIAGO Oct 4 Shares in Chile LAN Airlines LAN.SN opened sharply lower on Tuesday after the airline announced it had appealed to Chile's top court some conditions imposed on its takeover of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA.

The move came after a small rival, PAL, launched its own appeal with the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to block the planned takeover. [ID:nN1E7921ZV]

LAN's shares dropped 3.13 percent, outpacing a 0.95 percent fall in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA.

Chile's antitrust tribunal last month gave conditional approval to LAN's multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM. The airlines said on Tuesday they had appealed three of the 11 conditions to Chile's Supreme Court, but said that they still expect the merger to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2012. [ID:nSAG003091] (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)