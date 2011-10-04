Chile LAN shares sink after appeals to top court

SANTIAGO Oct 4 Shares in Chile LAN Airlines
LAN.SN opened sharply lower on Tuesday after the airline
announced it had appealed to Chile's top court some conditions
imposed on its takeover of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA.
The move came after a small rival, PAL, launched its own
appeal with the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to block the
planned takeover. [ID:nN1E7921ZV]
LAN's shares dropped 3.13 percent, outpacing a 0.95 percent
fall in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA.
Chile's antitrust tribunal last month gave conditional
approval to LAN's multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM. The
airlines said on Tuesday they had appealed three of the 11
conditions to Chile's Supreme Court, but said that they still
expect the merger to be complete by the end of the first
quarter of 2012. [ID:nSAG003091]
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)