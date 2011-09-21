FACTBOX-World's biggest airlines by market capitalization

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
Sept 21 Chile's antitrust tribunal on Wednesday approved LAN Airlines' LAN.SN multibillion-dollar takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM with conditions, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines.
The newly-merged group LATAM Airlines will be the second biggest publicly-traded airline in the world, according to Thomson Reuters data. However, due to a share swap and listing changes, LAN and TAM's combined market capitalization will likely be diluted.
Following is a table of airlines by market capitalization (in dollars):
Air China Ltd $15.32 bln
Lan and TAM combined $12.38 bln
Singapore Airlines Ltd $10.52 bln
China Southern Airlines $9.43 bln
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd $8.13 bln
China Eastern Airlines Corp $7.66 bln
Delta Air Lines Inc $7.08 bln
United Continental Holdings $6.86 bln
Southwest Airlines Co $6.83 bln
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd $6.62 bln
Lufthansa AG $6.15 bln
Ryanair Holdings Plc $6.01 bln (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.