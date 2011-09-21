版本:
FACTBOX-World's biggest airlines by market capitalization

 Sept 21 Chile's antitrust tribunal on Wednesday
approved LAN Airlines' LAN.SN multibillion-dollar takeover of
Brazilian carrier TAM with conditions, paving the way for the
creation of one of the world's biggest airlines.
 The newly-merged group LATAM Airlines will be the second
biggest publicly-traded airline in the world, according to Thomson
Reuters data. However, due to a share swap and listing changes, LAN
and TAM's combined market capitalization will likely be diluted.
 Following is a table of airlines by market capitalization
(in dollars):
 Air China Ltd                  $15.32 bln
 Lan and TAM combined           $12.38 bln
 Singapore Airlines Ltd         $10.52 bln
 China Southern Airlines         $9.43 bln
 All Nippon Airways Co Ltd       $8.13 bln
 China Eastern Airlines Corp     $7.66 bln
 Delta Air Lines Inc             $7.08 bln
 United Continental Holdings     $6.86 bln
 Southwest Airlines Co           $6.83 bln
 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd      $6.62 bln
 Lufthansa AG                    $6.15 bln
 Ryanair Holdings Plc            $6.01 bln
  (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; editing by Andre
Grenon)

