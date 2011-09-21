FACTBOX-World's biggest airlines by market capitalization

Sept 21 Chile's antitrust tribunal on Wednesday approved LAN Airlines' LAN.SN multibillion-dollar takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM with conditions, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines.

The newly-merged group LATAM Airlines will be the second biggest publicly-traded airline in the world, according to Thomson Reuters data. However, due to a share swap and listing changes, LAN and TAM's combined market capitalization will likely be diluted.

Following is a table of airlines by market capitalization (in dollars):

Air China Ltd $15.32 bln

Lan and TAM combined $12.38 bln

Singapore Airlines Ltd $10.52 bln

China Southern Airlines $9.43 bln

All Nippon Airways Co Ltd $8.13 bln

China Eastern Airlines Corp $7.66 bln

Delta Air Lines Inc $7.08 bln

United Continental Holdings $6.86 bln

Southwest Airlines Co $6.83 bln

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd $6.62 bln

Lufthansa AG $6.15 bln

Ryanair Holdings Plc $6.01 bln (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)