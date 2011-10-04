TEXT-Chile's LAN and TAM appeal some merger conditions

SANTIAGO Oct 4 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN
and Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA said on Tuesday they have
appealed to Chile's top court some conditions imposed on their
planned merger, but are pushing ahead to create one of the
world's biggest carriers.
Chile's antitrust tribunal last month gave conditional
approval to LAN's multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM. The
airlines said they had appealed three of the 11 conditions to
Chile's Supreme Court. They said they still expect the merger
to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2012.
Following is the text of their emailed statement:
BOARDS OF LAN AND TAM AGREE TO CONTINUE WITH THE MERGER AND
AIM FOR COMPLETION BY THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 2012
After analyzing the resolution of the Tribunal de Defensa
de la Libre Competencia, Chile's antitrust court, LAN and TAM
expect the measures not to significantly affect the estimated
synergies nor the future strategic development of LATAM Group.
Although the mitigation measures are broadly in line with
those LAN and TAM were willing to accept in the consultation
process, the companies consider that three of the measures are
illegal and unconstitutional in certain aspects, and they have
resolved to appeal these measures before the Supreme Court of
Chile.
The companies believe that the appeal will not prevent them
from continuing with the merger process, subject to the final
resolution of the Supreme Court, and therefore believe that the
appeal process will not delay LAN and TAM's plans to bring the
transaction into effect, which the companies believe can be
concluded toward the end of the first quarter 2012.
Santiago, October 4, 2011 - After thorough analysis of the
content and implications of the resolution of the Tribunal de
Defensa de la Libre Competencia de Chile (TDLC), Chile's
antitrust court, regarding the merger process between LAN
Airlines S.A. (LAN) (NYSE: LFL/IPSA: LAN) and TAM S.A. (TAM)
(BM&FBOVESPA: TAMM4/NYSE: TAM), the Boards of Directors of both
companies have confirmed their decision to move forward with
the transaction.
LAN and TAM believe the mitigation measures imposed by the
TDLC do not significantly impact the synergies generated by the
transaction and do not modify in any material respect the
companies' joint strategic development plans. From the
analysis, the estimated impact on the expected synergies would
not exceed US$10 million per year, reducing by such amount the
total previously announced synergies of US$400 million.
The mitigation measures considered in the judgment by the
TDLC are broadly in line with the measures that LAN and TAM
were prepared to accept in January 2011 in the out-of-court
settlement negotiated with the Fiscalia Nacional Economica
(FNE), Chile's antitrust authority. Nevertheless, on October 3,
LAN and TAM presented an appeal before the Supreme Court
objecting to three of the mitigation measures which the
companies deem to be unconstitutional and disproportionately
severe.
The three measures being appealed are:
1.- the seventh condition, which establishes the obligation
to submit for approval ex-ante certain code share agreements
that LATAM Group may have reached with airlines outside of its
chosen alliance. This is unnecessary considering the existence
of an alternative measure, which requires the company to inform
the FNE of all such agreements so that it may analyze and
determine if they are detrimental to the competitive
environment.
2.- the eighth condition, which establishes the obligation
to give up four fifth freedom rights to Lima, Peru. This
condition goes against a 2009 ruling of the Supreme Court,
which overturned a previous ruling of the TDLC which attempted
to impose measures that would have had the same impact.
3.- the fourteenth condition, which provides excessive
intrusive powers to the FNE and to the consultant that the TDLC
requires the company to hire to collaborate in the surveillance
process. The company considers that the proposed "unrestricted,
total, permanent and continuous" access that this consultant
would have, both in and outside Chile, to LATAM Group's data
bases, systems, accounting, installations, offices, call
centers and others, is unlimited and differs from what is
provided for by law since it lacks previous judicial controls
and is therefore illegal in that it affects constitutional
rights.
In its appeals before the Supreme Court, it is highlighted
that the seventh and fourteenth measures have legitimate legal
and constitutional alternatives which are in accordance with
the underlying spirit of the measures proposed by the TDLC.
LAN and TAM confirm their commitment to implement the
merger in the shortest possible timeframe, which they expect to
be toward the end of the first quarter 2012. It is important to
highlight that LAN and TAM plan to move forward, in parallel
with the Supreme Court appeal process, with the various
regulatory and corporate authorizations that are still required
to complete the transaction.