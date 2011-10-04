Chile's LAN, TAM appeal some merger conditions

Oct 4 LAN Airlines LAN.SN and Brazil's TAM TAMM4.SA said on Tuesday they have appealed to Chile's top court some conditions imposed on their planned merger, but are pushing ahead to create one of the world's biggest carriers.

Chile's antitrust tribunal last month gave conditional approval to LAN's multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM. The airlines said they had appealed three of the 11 conditions to Chile's Supreme Court, but said that they still expect the merger to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Antonio de la Jara, Felipe Iturrieta. Editing by Simon Gardner and Gerald E. McCormick)