Chile's LAN, TAM appeal some merger conditions

Oct 4 LAN Airlines LAN.SN and Brazil's TAM
TAMM4.SA said on Tuesday they have appealed to Chile's top
court some conditions imposed on their planned merger, but are
pushing ahead to create one of the world's biggest carriers.
Chile's antitrust tribunal last month gave conditional
approval to LAN's multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM. The
airlines said they had appealed three of the 11 conditions to
Chile's Supreme Court, but said that they still expect the
merger to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2012.
