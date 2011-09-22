Chile LAN to comment on takeover conditions by Mon

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, Sept 22 LAN Airlines LAN.SN said on Thursday it was not worried about a volatile share price fall in the wake of regulatory approval of its planned multibillion-dollar takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA, and said it would comment by Monday on conditions imposed.
LAN's shares were trading 4.3 percent weaker at the Thursday midsession, compared with a 3.64 percent fall on Chile's IPSA blue chip share index .IPSA. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Orchids Paper Products announces rescheduled fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings release and teleconference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, joined a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it would give companies strong incentives to move jobs outside the United States.