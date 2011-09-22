版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 22日 星期四 22:56 BJT

Chile LAN to comment on takeover conditions by Mon

SANTIAGO, Sept 22 LAN Airlines LAN.SN said on Thursday it was not worried about a volatile share price fall in the wake of regulatory approval of its planned multibillion-dollar takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA, and said it would comment by Monday on conditions imposed.

LAN's shares were trading 4.3 percent weaker at the Thursday midsession, compared with a 3.64 percent fall on Chile's IPSA blue chip share index .IPSA. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

