Chile--Approval of LAN takeover of TAM beneficial

SANTIAGO, Sept 22 Chile's government said on Thursday regulatory approval of LAN Airlines' LAN.SN planned multibillion-dollar takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA would be beneficial for the country, endorsing the deal.

LAN's Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said earlier he hoped the merger would be complete in the first quarter of 2012, but the airline was still studying conditions imposed by Chile's regulator. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)