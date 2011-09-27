版本:
2011年 9月 28日 星期三 06:29 BJT

Chile LAN still studying TAM takeover conditions

SANTIAGO, Sept 27 LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) said on Tuesday it was still studying conditions imposed by Chile's anti-trust tribunal for its planned multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM TAMM4.SA, and is confident the deal will be complete by the first quarter.

LAN said in an emailed statement it had asked anti-trust regulator TDLC to rectify some "numerical errors" about its national and international tariffs, or yields, included in the ruling.

Chile's antitrust tribunal last week gave conditional approval to the takeover, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines. [ID:nS1E78K14R] (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Simon Gardner; Editing by Bernard Orr)

