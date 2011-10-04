FACTBOX-Next steps in LAN's planned takeover of TAM

SANTIAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters)- Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN and Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA have appealed to Chile's top court over some of the conditions imposed on their planned merger, but the companies are pushing ahead to create one of the world's biggest airlines.

Chile's antitrust tribunal TDLC last month approved LAN's multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM but imposed 11 conditions on the deal. The airlines said on Tuesday they had appealed three of the conditions to the supreme court but still expected the merger to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2012.

On Monday, small Chilean rival PAL said it had appealed TDLC's approval of the takeover to the same court. Legal experts say the appeals by PAL, LAN and TAM do not block the merger process, and analysts expect the deal to go through.

Here are some of the next steps expected in the planned takeover, according to sector experts and LAN's statement to the Chilean Securities and Insurance Superintendency (SVS) in January:

* The Supreme Court must now decide whether to take up PAL's objection, which could take it up to two weeks. [ID:nN1E7921ZV]. If the Supreme Court did hear PAL's appeal, it could then take up to four or five months to issue a ruling. LAN and TAM could proceed with their tie-up in the meantime, but if the Supreme Court then ultimately opted to rule against the merger, it could kill the deal, legal experts say, though this scenario is seen as unlikely.

* LAN has asked TDLC to rectify "numerical errors" in calculations of its national and international tariffs, or yields. "The company has presented a request to the TDLC today which rectifies numeric calculations in the ruling ... regarding yields (fares per kilometer on each route)," LAN said last month.

* In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines Group has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles and is now awaiting approval from antitrust council Cade.

* If the takeover went ahead as planned, all TAM's shares with voting rights would be acquired by a new Chilean entity named "Holdco 1." Those shares would then be divided into one series with voting rights and without economic rights and another with the opposite characteristics.

* The Amaro family, which controls TAM, would indirectly hold at least 80 percent of Holdco 1 shares with voting rights through Chilean holding company TEP Chile. LAN would own no more than 20 percent of those shares, and would acquire all the Holdco 1 shares without voting rights.

* Holdco 1 would incorporate a new "Holdco 2" group that would launch an exchange offer in which all holders of TAM shares, save the Amaro family, could tender their shares in exchange for the same amount of Holdco 2 shares. Holdco 2 would at the same time merge with LAN, so TAM shareholders would receive LAN shares at an exchange ratio of 0.9 per share of TAM.

* The start of the exchange offer hinges on various approvals, including that of LAN shareholders, Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, the Chilean Securities and Insurance Supervisor (SVS), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and antitrust regulators in the relevant countries.

* LAN shares would be listed in Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP and remain traded in Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA and on the New York Stock Exchange, while TAM shares would no longer be listed in Brazil or the United States.

* LAN's name would be changed to LATAM Airlines Group SA (LATAM).

* On completion of the transaction, LAN, TAM and subsidiaries would continue conducting business as they currently do, according to the Chilean airline's statement to Chile's regulating body in January.

* TAM would remain controlled by the Amaro family through TEP Chile and Holdco 1. The company's board would be comprised of six members, four of whom would be chosen by TEP Chile and the remaining two by LATAM.

* LATAM would have a nine-member board. TEP Chile would have the right to elect a second board director, subject to some limitations.

* Cueto Controlled Affiliates and TEP Chile could only sell LATAM shares three years after the merged airline's creation. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)