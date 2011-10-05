Spain regulator OKs Chile LAN takeover of TAM-source

* Deal will create one of world's biggest airlines

SANTIAGO Oct 5 Spain's antitrust regulator has approved Chilean airline LAN's LAN.SN planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA to create one of the world's biggest airlines, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Chile's antitrust tribunal TDLC last month approved the multibillion-dollar deal, clearing a major hurdle, but imposed 11 conditions -- three of which LAN has appealed to the Supreme Court.

On Monday, small Chilean rival PAL said it had appealed TDLC's approval of the takeover to the same court, casting fresh uncertainty over the process.

However, LAN and TAM have said they plan to push ahead with the tie-up, and expect it to close by the end of the 2012 first quarter.

In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines Group has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles and remains subject to approval from antitrust council Cade. Approval is also still pending in neighboring Argentina.

A source close to the deal said Spain's National Competition Commission (CNC) approved the tie-up without conditions.

"This represents an important step for the merger between LAN and TAM, and this completes the process of approvals in Europe, which brings us ever closer to being able to complete the merger by the end of the first quarter of 2012," LAN said.

Legal experts say the appeals by PAL, LAN and TAM do not block the merger process, and analysts expect the deal to go through.

The merger would create an airline with annual revenue of $10.4 billion, based on 2010 figures. When the merger plan was announced last August, the all-stock transaction was worth an estimated $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Richard Chang)