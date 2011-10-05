Spain regulator OKs Chile LAN takeover of TAM-source

* Deal will create one of world's biggest airlines
* Small rival PAL has challenged deal's approval
SANTIAGO Oct 5 Spain's antitrust regulator has
approved Chilean airline LAN's LAN.SN planned takeover of
Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA to create one of the world's
biggest airlines, a source close to the deal said on
Wednesday.
Chile's antitrust tribunal TDLC last month approved the
multibillion-dollar deal, clearing a major hurdle, but imposed
11 conditions -- three of which LAN has appealed to the Supreme
Court.
On Monday, small Chilean rival PAL said it had appealed
TDLC's approval of the takeover to the same court, casting
fresh uncertainty over the process.
However, LAN and TAM have said they plan to push ahead with
the tie-up, and expect it to close by the end of the 2012 first
quarter.
In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines Group
has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles and
remains subject to approval from antitrust council Cade.
Approval is also still pending in neighboring Argentina.
A source close to the deal said Spain's National
Competition Commission (CNC) approved the tie-up without
conditions.
"This represents an important step for the merger between
LAN and TAM, and this completes the process of approvals in
Europe, which brings us ever closer to being able to complete
the merger by the end of the first quarter of 2012," LAN said.
Legal experts say the appeals by PAL, LAN and TAM do not
block the merger process, and analysts expect the deal to go
through.
The merger would create an airline with annual revenue of
$10.4 billion, based on 2010 figures. When the merger plan was
announced last August, the all-stock transaction was worth an
estimated $2.7 billion.
