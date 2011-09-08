版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 8日 星期四 21:21 BJT

Chile LAN Aug passenger traffic up 14.1 percent

SANTIAGO, Sept 8 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) said on Thursday its passenger traffic rose 14.1 percent in August from a year earlier, after growing 16 percent in July.

The Chilean carrier's second-quarter profit fell 74 percent to $15.9 million, well below forecast, hammered by flight disruptions caused by ash from an erupting volcano. [ID:nN1E76P2D6] (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Derek Caney)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐