Chile LAN Oct passenger traffic up 5.5 pct

BRIEF-Absolute reports qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Absolute Software Corp - company expects total f2017 revenue between $92.0 million and $94.6 million
SANTIAGO Nov 9 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) said on Wednesday its passenger traffic rose 5.5 percent in October from a year earlier, after growing 11.1 percent in September.
LAN said its cargo traffic rose 12.5 percent during October.
The Chilean carrier said last month its third-quarter profit fell 11.1 percent from a year earlier to $94.5 million, as high fuel prices and costs from its launch in Colombia countered strong cargo and passenger traffic growth.
* Psychemedics Corporation announces record revenues and earnings
* Qtrly loss per share (basic and diluted) $0.17