Chile LAN Oct passenger traffic up 5.5 pct

SANTIAGO Nov 9 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) said on Wednesday its passenger traffic rose 5.5 percent in October from a year earlier, after growing 11.1 percent in September.

LAN said its cargo traffic rose 12.5 percent during October.

The Chilean carrier said last month its third-quarter profit fell 11.1 percent from a year earlier to $94.5 million, as high fuel prices and costs from its launch in Colombia countered strong cargo and passenger traffic growth.

For more, see [ID:nN1E79O28R] (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)