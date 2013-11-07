CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Insurer Lancashire's profit dented by Europe disaster claims

(Corrects third paragraph to remove reference to Lloyd's of
London)
* Third-quarter profit falls 67 pct
* Claims more than triple to $75.6 mln
* Net written premiums rise 11 percent to $121.6 million
* Shares fall 3 pct; biggest percentage loser on FTSE-250
index
Nov 6 Lancashire Holdings Ltd posted a
67 percent decline in third-quarter profit as the British
property and casualty insurer recorded lower investment returns
and took hefty losses from the hailstorms and floods that
devastated parts of Europe in recent months.
Shares in London-listed Lancashire fell 3 percent to 793
pence on Wednesday morning, making the stock the biggest
percentage loser on the FTSE-250 index.
The insurer, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets
such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said on Wednesday that
pricing remained under pressure and that market conditions for
2014 looked stable.
Pretax profit fell to $25.7 million in the three months
ended Sept. 30 from $78 million a year earlier.
Quarterly claims more than tripled to $75.6 million.
Severe floods that inundated parts of central Europe in June
are set to cost insurers between $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion,
the world's second biggest reinsurer Swiss Re forecast in July.
Analysis from the reinsurance arm of broker Willis
estimated that insurers would face paying out a similar amount
again after areas of Germany and France were repeatedly pounded
by grapefruit-sized hail stones over the summer.
However, Numis analyst Nick Johnson reiterated his "hold"
rating on the company's stock, saying that the underlying
trading environment and potential benefits from Lancashire's
acquisition of Cathedral are set to drive returns in the medium
term.
Lancashire said in August that it would buy privately owned
Lloyd's of London insurer Cathedral Capital for 266
million pounds ($426.80 million).
($1 = 0.6233 British pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)