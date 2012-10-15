Landa to raise $150-200 mln for new printer venture -paper

JERUSALEM Oct 15 Israeli entrepreneur Benny
Landa plans to raise $150-200 million to fund a new venture that
will produce state-of-the-art industrial printers built on
nanotechnology, the financial newspaper Calcalist reported on
Monday.
Landa will travel to London next week where he will choose
the underwriting banks, Calcalist said, after he already
received $800 million worth of back orders for the printers,
which were unveiled in May.
Landa prefers to keep the company in private hands and will
raise capital from foreign institutional and private investors,
the paper said.
Officials at Landa Corp would not comment on the report.
Another of Landa's printing companies, Indigo, was sold to
Hewlett-Packard in 2001 for about $1.5 billion.
Based on a process called "nanography", the new
industrial-sized printers use tiny drops of ink to produce
quick-drying and high quality images at high speeds, the company
says.
Each unit has a price tag of 2 million euros ($2.58
million), Calcalist reported. The project is still in its
development stage, and once completed, will include a large
production line for the printers, the report said.