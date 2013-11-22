BRIEF-Landec sees Q2 earnings per share about $0.13

Nov 22 Landec Corp : * Lowers net income guidance * Sees Q2 2014 earnings per share about $0.13 * For FY 2014, currently expects to meet or exceed its original revenue

guidance which was to grow revenues approximately 6% * Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Year-over-year consolidated net income now estimated to be flat to up 5%

compared to original guidance for growth of about 20% for 2014 * FY 2014 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $472.8 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S