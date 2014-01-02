版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 3日 星期五

BRIEF-Landec shares down 3.1 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Jan 2 Landec Corp : * Shares were down 3.1 percent after the bell following results

