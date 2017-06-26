Bidders for Toshiba's Landis+Gyr narrows to two - sources

| LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 26
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 26 The field of
prospective bidders for Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp.'s
Swiss-based smart meter group Landis+Gyr has narrowed
to two, three banking sources said on Monday.
The two - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s private equity
arm and Canada's Onex Corp - are undertaking due
diligence checks, the sources said.
A consortium of buyout firm CVC Capital Partners and
Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd had withdrawn its
offer, as had Honeywell International Inc, the sources
said.
A first round of bids for Landis+Gyr, for which bankers are
preparing debt packages of around $1 billion or 5-6 times its
$200 million EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization), closed in May and binding offers are expected
in July.
Goldman Sachs and Landis+Gyr declined to comment. CVC
declined to comment, while Hitachi and Onex were not immediately
available for comment.
Toshiba is also preparing for an initial public offering
(IPO) of Landis if final bids fall short of its expectations, as
the Japanese company scrambles to raise funds to cover massive
losses at U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.
Toshiba hired UBS this year for the deal and later added
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan to help with the
potential IPO.
CVC and Hitachi, whose initial preemptive offer of almost $2
billion to buy Landis+Gyr was declined, as well as Honeywell
decided not to pursue deals due to the likely valuation and the
prospects of a listing, the sources said.
One of the sources said the company was aiming for offers 12
times EBITDA, which deterred many bidders.
There has been a wave of M&A activity in the metering
industry. CVC is selling German metering and energy management
group Ista, which could be worth up to 4.5 billion euros, while
German metering group Techem could be put up for sale this year.
Toshiba bought Landis+Gyr in 2011 for $2.3 billion jointly
with state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, which
holds the remaining 40 percent in the company.
Landis+Gyr, in which Toshiba has a 60 percent stake, employs
more than 5,700 staff and is active in over 30 countries.
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by
Susan Thomas)