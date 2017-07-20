FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba's Landis+Gyr prices IPO at 78 Sfr per share - source
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月20日 / 下午12点50分 / 1 天内

Toshiba's Landis+Gyr prices IPO at 78 Sfr per share - source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 78 Swiss francs per share, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

This would imply a market value of just under 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) for the company, putting it on track for the biggest Swiss IPO since Petroplus in 2006.

The IPO price range had been set at 70 to 82 francs per share.

The shares are due to start trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 21.

A spokesman for Landis+Gyr said the official price would be known on Friday.

Landis+Gyr is majority-owned by Japan's Toshiba. Toshiba is seeking to sell assets after warning of heavy losses for the past year.

($1 = 0.9611 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Rupert Pretterklieber in Zurich. Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Jane Merriman

